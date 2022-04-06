CDC lowers COVID-19 travel warning for Canada, Jamaica

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has lowered its travel warning for Canada and Jamaica.

In an update on Monday, the health agency said the level of COVID-19 in Canada has upgraded from Level 4 (Very High) to Level 3 (High).

Level 4 is the highest risk level in the CDC’s COVID-19 advisory system.

Even with the newly updated guidelines, the health agency still advises American travelers to be fully vaccinated against the virus before traveling to the country.

“If you are not up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, avoid travel to Canada,” the CDC said. “Even if you are up to date with your COVID-19 vaccines, you may still be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19.”

Recently, Canadian authorities announced on Friday that it has dropped its pre-entry testing requirement for vaccinated travelers.

This comes as Canada is among the 25 countries to receive updated guidelines for its COVID-19 trajectory as the spread of the virus continues to slow down in parts of the world.

South Africa, the Dominican Republic and Iraq are among the five countries to be placed in a Level 2 advisory, meaning that the virus spread in the country is moderate.

Jamaica is one of the six countries to receive a Level 1 guidance from the health agency, meaning there is a low spread of the virus in the country.