Healthcare

Federal appeals court upholds Biden admin vaccine mandate for federal workers

by Caroline Vakil - 04/07/22 7:39 PM ET
Associated Press/Ted Jackson

A federal appeals court on Thursday ruled to uphold the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for federal workers, ordering that a preliminary injunction issued against the requirement be eliminated.

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals’s 2-1 ruling reversed a ruling by U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Brown in Texas, a Trump appointee, who in January blocked the mandate for federal workers. The 5th Circuit Court further ordered that the district court dismiss the case.

DEVELOPING

