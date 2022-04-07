Federal appeals court upholds Biden admin vaccine mandate for federal workers
A federal appeals court on Thursday ruled to uphold the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for federal workers, ordering that a preliminary injunction issued against the requirement be eliminated.
The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals’s 2-1 ruling reversed a ruling by U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Brown in Texas, a Trump appointee, who in January blocked the mandate for federal workers. The 5th Circuit Court further ordered that the district court dismiss the case.
DEVELOPING
