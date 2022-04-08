trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Healthcare

COVID-19 cases rise rapidly in New York City, DC

by Caroline Vakil - 04/08/22 2:23 PM ET
AP.

Coronavirus cases are rapidly rising in New York City and Washington, D.C., amid the spread of the dominant omicron subvariant, BA. 2.

The New York Times’ coronavirus tracker for New York City showed that cases had risen by more than 50 percent in the last two weeks while the newspaper’s tracker for D.C. indicated that cases had doubled

Still, cases in both cities are relatively low compared to where they were just months ago, in January. 

The number of new infections on Wednesday for D.C. was more than 700, much lower than the roughly 9,200 reported in early January, according to the Times’ tracker. The number of new infections on Wednesday for New York City was roughly 800 cases, compared to close to 40,000 in mid-January.

In New York City, hospitalizations and deaths related to COVID-19 have both declined over the last 14 days — 17 percent and 53 percent respectively, according to the Times’ tracker. In D.C., while COVID-19 deaths have risen 5 percent in the past two weeks, hospitalizations have declined 39 percent.

The uptick in cases is in part due to the contagious BA.2 variant, according to the newspaper. The data suggests that the current phase of the pandemic in both cities is seeing a more contagious variant but one that may not be as severe.

The development comes as states weeks ago became lifting indoor mask mandates and other COVID-19 protocols in response to lowered case numbers and other indicators. 

Cases have generally flatlined in the United States, though some states like New York, Alaska and Colorado are noticing increases in caseloads, according to the newspaper. The pandemic has already surpassed two years.

Tags

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. White House acknowledges Biden could ...
  2. Lara Logan says she was ‘pushed ...
  3. Kremlin spokesman says Ukraine ...
  4. DHL jet skids off runway and breaks ...
  5. European leaders meet with Zelensky
  6. Here are the six Republicans who ...
  7. Anita Hill says she was ‘shocked’ ...
  8. Biden: Three Republicans who voted to ...
  9. Kimmel mocks Greene after she ...
  10. Biden accuses Republicans of ...
  11. The Memo: Psaki’s rumored MSNBC ...
  12. GOP ‘no’ votes on Russia measures ...
  13. How the latest student loan pause ...
  14. Musk to address Twitter employees in ...
  15. McConnell: Not ‘a front page ...
  16. Proud Boys leader pleads guilty to ...
  17. Pink Floyd reunites to raise money ...
  18. Russian missile that struck rail ...
Load more

Video

See all Video