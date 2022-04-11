Four of the top five metropolitan areas for new COVID cases are currently in New York

While COVID-19 cases have remained low in the U.S. since the decline of the omicron wave this winter, the “stealth” BA.2 variant has reached the U.S. and is causing a rise in cases in some parts of the country, particularly in regions of New York state.

The BA.2 strain is currently the dominant strain in the U.S., accounting for about 3 out of 4 new coronavirus cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Health experts had said that the U.S. would likely see an uptick in new coronavirus cases, reflecting what occurred in parts of Europe and Asia. However, a full-on surge like delta and omicron is less likely, according to experts.

According to the most recent data available from the COVID Act Now nonprofit group, these are currently the top metropolitan areas when it comes to new daily cases in the U.S. as of Monday afternoon.

1) Syracuse, N.Y.

New daily cases per 100,000: 53.4

According to COVID Act Now, the Syracuse region is currently reporting the highest number of new cases per 100,000 in the U.S. The area is also among the top five regions for testing positivity rates, with a positive test rate of roughly 12 percent.

The area’s hospitalization rate has remained relatively low at 7.1 per 100,000.

2) Ithaca, N.Y.

New daily cases per 100,000: 45.6

While the Ithaca area is reporting some of the highest rates of new COVID-19 cases at the moment, it also has a fairly high vaccination rate. At least 89 percent of the area’s population of 102,000 is partially vaccinated, roughly 80 percent are fully vaccinated and about 45 percent are boosted.

The hospitalization rate around Ithaca is currently at 6.9 per 100,000.

3) Ann Arbor, Mich.

New daily cases per 100,000: 41.1

The Ann Arbor area also currently boasts a high vaccination rate with 75 percent of the population being at least partially vaccinated. With an infection rate of 1.21, the Michigan area is relatively low compared to other areas on this list.

While still relatively low, Ann Arbor has the highest hospitalization rate of the other top five metropolitan areas for new cases, with 12.5 hospitalizations per 100,000.

4) Utica, N.Y.

New daily cases per 100,000: 39.9

Hospitalization rates and positive test rates have remained low in the Utica area despite the higher rate of new cases, sitting at 4.8 per 100,000 and 4.2 percent respectively. The Utica area has the lowest vaccination rate among these regions, with 68 percent at least partially vaccinated.

However, Utica is also currently among the top 10 regions in the U.S. in terms of infection rate, at 1.32, meaning an infected person in the area will infect more than one person on average.

5) Binghamton, N.Y.

New daily cases per 100,000: 39.6

Binghamton’s infection rate is slightly higher than Utica’s, at 1.39. The hospitalization rate for the southern New York area was not immediately available, however the most recent data from Broome County, where Binghamton is located, indicated there are 30 people currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.