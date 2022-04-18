Democratic challenger outraises Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia

Democrat Marcus Flowers outraised Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) in the first three months of the year, according to his latest federal filings.

Flowers, an Army veteran and former military contractor, pulled in more than $2.4 million in the first quarter of 2022, dwarfing the fundraising haul of Greene, who raised less than $1.1 million in the same time span.

Flowers is still well behind Greene in overall cash on hand. The latest filings with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) show Greene with more than $3 million in the bank, while Flowers has about $1.9 million.

Overall, Greene has raised about $8.4 million for her reelection bid this year, though Flowers isn’t too far behind. He has raked in about $7.1 million for his campaign so far.

Unseating Greene is likely to be an uphill battle for any Democrat.

While the first-term representative has been at the center of multiple controversies since taking office last year, Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, which sits in the northwestern corner of the state, is heavily Republican. Both Greene and former President Trump carried it in 2020 by nearly 50-point margins.

Flowers also isn’t the only one seeking the Democratic nomination to take on Greene this fall. He’s facing off against two other candidates, Holly McCormack and Wendy Davis, in a May primary.

Still, Flowers is well ahead of both of his primary rivals in the money race. McCormack raised about $360,000 in the first quarter of 2022, while Davis raised a little less than $113,000.