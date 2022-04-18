West Virginia announced $99M opioid settlement with Janssen

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R) on Monday announced a $99 million settlement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals in the ongoing opioid epidemic lawsuit his state is engaged in.

“We’re pleased with the settlement because we think it represents a major step forward to start to get money in the door to help West Virginians who have been devastated by the opioid epidemic,” Morrisey said during a press briefing.

“When we started this process back in 2013, and then through subsequent litigation, we’re going to make sure that we have accountability within the pharmaceutical supply channel against any individual or entity that had some role in the creation or the maintenance of this epidemic. I think today’s settlement accomplishes a lot of that,” he added.

The agreement will have to be approved by all political subdivisions in West Virginia within the next 45 days.

According to Morrisey, the settlement reached between West Virginia and Janssen doubles what the state would have received as part of the multibillion dollar national settlement with opioid manufacturers.

West Virginia’s share of the settlement would have amounted to roughly $48 million, which Morrisey said was “inadequate.” The state had earlier opted out of being included in the $26 billion national settlement.

“I thought it represented more of a population-based metro, and West Virginia has a severe opioid problem. And so the terms of the settlement needed to change,” he said.

West Virginia’s case against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Allergan Generics is ongoing.