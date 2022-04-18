Biden hosts first White House Easter Egg Roll in two years

President Biden hosted the first White House Easter Egg Roll in two years on Monday, welcoming thousands of families back to the White House after a pandemic-fueled hiatus from the decades-long tradition.

“This year we’re finally getting together again and it’s so special,” Biden said on Monday as guests gathered on the South Lawn. The president stood next to first lady Jill Biden and two large Easter bunnies.

“It means so much seeing here the children and all the families show up to be here today,” Biden said of the annual event, which dates back to 1878.

The White House South Lawn was transformed into a school community for the Easter celebration, all around the first lady’s “EGGucation!” theme. Several activity areas were dispersed around the lawn, including a reading nook, basketball and football playing area, an egg hunt and farm area.

The main event was the Easter egg roll, where hundreds of cartons of multicolored eggs were provided for guests to roll down the grass with a painted wooden spoon. Biden officiated three egg rolls, blowing a whistle to start the children running down their lanes just as it started to drizzle outside.

Biden blows a whistle to start an egg roll with several kids, including @jimmyfallon’s kid. pic.twitter.com/DuwNQW8gNs — AlexGangitano (@AlexGangitano) April 18, 2022

Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, whose daughter participated in the egg roll, and actress Kristin Chenoweth, were among the celebrities in attendance.

The Bidens read “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?” during the event, while Fallon read his newly released book, “Nana Loves You More.”

Chenoweth read her book, “What Will I Do with My Love Today?” to children at the reading nook.

Also spotted on the South Lawn on Monday was Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) with his family, Pennsylvania’s Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, and singer and actress Sofia Carson.

Monday was sporadically rainy and unseasonably chilly and the president remarked, “my job is to keep it from raining for another two minutes.” Children on the South Lawn sported raincoats instead of Easter dresses and Biden put on a baseball cap once the rain picked up.

The White House estimated that about 30,000 visitors will take part in this year’s Easter Egg Roll.

“All of you, have fun today. Welcome to the White House, welcome to your house, and happy, happy Easter,” Biden said to the crowd.