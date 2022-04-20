Florida: Gender-affirming care should not be given to youth

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hormone therapy and gender reassignment surgery should not be treatment options for children and adolescents in Florida, the state’s Department of Health said.

The health department on Wednesday issued its own guidance on gender-affirming care for children and adolescents.

The guidance states:

Social gender transition should not be a treatment option for children or adolescents

Anyone under 18 should not be prescribed puberty blockers or hormone therapy

Gender reassignment surgery should not be a treatment option for children or adolescents

Children and adolescents should be provided social support by peers and family and seek counseling from a licensed provider

This does not apply to children who were born with a genetic or biochemically verifiable disorder of sex development, the department said.

The move is in response to a fact sheet about the treatments on the United States Department of Health and Human Service’s website.

The fact sheet notes that nonbinary and transgender children face significant health disparities compared to their cisgender peers, and are at an increased risk for mental health issues, substance abuse and suicide.

“Early gender affirming care is crucial to overall health and well-being as it allows the child or adolescent to focus on social transitions and can increase their confidence while navigating the healthcare system,” the fact sheet says. “Medical and psychosocial gender affirming healthcare practices have been demonstrated to yield lower rates of adverse mental health outcomes, build self-esteem, and improve overall quality of life for transgender and gender diverse youth.”

According to a statement from the Florida Health Department, a number of countries are reevaluating or stopping gender-affirming treatments for kids due to a lack of evidence regarding their psychosocial and cognitive impact.

The health department says children are too young to choose to undergo gender transforming surgery while their brains are still developing. It cited a study that said 80 percent of those seeking clinical care will lose their desire to identify with the non-birth sex. It also noted potentially irreversible consequences of gender-affirming treatment, such as cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, infertility, increased cancer risk and thrombosis.

The department said its new guidelines were consistent with the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services age requirement for surgical and non-surgical treatment.

“The federal government’s medical establishment releasing guidance failing at the most basic level of academic rigor shows that this was never about health care,” said State Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo. “It was about injecting political ideology into the health of our children. Children experiencing gender dysphoria should be supported by family and seek counseling, not pushed into an irreversible decision before they reach 18.”