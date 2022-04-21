trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Healthcare

DHS extends vaccine requirements for entry at Mexico, Canada borders

by Olafimihan Oshin - 04/21/22 9:22 AM ET
The Homeland Security logo is seen during a joint news conference in Washington, Feb. 25, 2015. The Homeland Security Department said Friday that Cameroonians would be temporarily shielded from deportation, saying extreme violence between government forces and armed separatists in the African nation made conditions unsafe for people to return. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced it will extend COVID-19 vaccine requirements for migrants entering the U.S. at the Mexican and Canadian borders. 

In a statement on Thursday, DHS said the latest requirements were extended with consultation from several federal agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). 

Migrants who travel to the U.S. borders are still required to verbally attest to their current COVID-19 vaccination status, present proof of their vaccination status, and a valid Western Hemisphere Travel Initiative (WHTI)-compliant documents and be prepared to present other required documents to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer during a border inspection. 

“The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to protecting public health while facilitating lawful trade and travel, which is essential to our economic security,” Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas said in a statement. 

“That is why, after consulting with CDC and other federal agencies, DHS will continue to require non-U.S. individuals entering the United States via land ports of entry and ferry terminals to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide related proof of vaccination upon request,” Mayorkas concluded. 

This comes as COVID-19 testing will no longer be required for migrants who enter the U.S. along the borders. 

“The continuation of these requirements helps protect the health and safety of both the personnel at the border and other travelers, as well as U.S. destination communities, and ensures that public health measures governing land travel align with those that govern incoming international air travel,” the agency said in a statement. 

“DHS will closely monitor all relevant circumstances, including the effect of these requirements, and may amend or rescind the requirements at any time. In determining whether and when to rescind this order, DHS anticipates that it will take account of whether the vaccination requirement for non-U.S. air travelers remains in place.”

Tags Border Patrol Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; CDC COVID-19 pandemic COVID-19 pandemic COVID-19 testing COVID-19 testing COVID-19 vaccine COVID-19 vaccines Customs and Border Protection Department of Homeland Security Department of Homeland Security Department of Homeland Security

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Effort to boot Greene from ballot ...
  2. All hope isn’t lost for Democrats ...
  3. Explained: DeSantis’s effort to end ...
  4. Secretly recorded call adds to ...
  5. Piers Morgan talks tense fight with ...
  6. A GOP win is a loss for everyone ...
  7. Destroying democracy to save ...
  8. ‘Masked Singer’ judge walks off ...
  9. Trump: Piers Morgan ‘went out of ...
  10. Video shows Bill O’Reilly berating ...
  11. Five states that could take Iowa’s ...
  12. Biden sets up new path to US but will ...
  13. Biden appeal of judge’s mask ...
  14. Ethics group slams Psaki for comments ...
  15. McCarthy ramps up Ukraine blame game ...
  16. The Hill’s Morning Report — Putin ...
  17. DOJ to appeal mask ruling after CDC ...
  18. Twitter faces the ‘nightmare’ of ...
Load more

Video

See all Video