trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Healthcare

Eli Lilly reports weight losses topping 20 percent with new anti-obesity drug

by Olafimihan Oshin - 04/28/22 3:19 PM ET
cdc centers for disease control and prevention obesity 2017-2018 america us adults
iStock

Eli Lilly in a statement to investors is saying that its new experimental anti-obesity drug has caused patients in a clinical trail to lose up to 20 percent of their weight. 

The test group included 2,539 participants, and was meant to test the safety and efficacy of the drug tirzepatide, according to the statement released by the company on Thursday.

Eli Lilly said people in the test group who used the drug lost up to roughly 50 pounds, or 22.5 percent of their weight in its first phase 3 global registration trial.

The drug is intended for people with obesity or who are overweight with at least one comorbidity, but who do not have diabetes, according to the statement.

“Obesity is a chronic disease that often does not receive the same standard of care as other conditions, despite its impact on physical, psychological and metabolic health, which can include increased risk of hypertension, heart disease, cancer and decreased survival,” Louis J. Aronne, director of the Comprehensive Weight Control Center and the  Sanford I. Weill Professor of Metabolic Research at Weill Cornell Medicine, said in a statement included in the Eli Lilly release.

Aronne is also an obesity expert at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and the investigator of the clinical trial known as SURMOUNT-1.

“Tirzepatide delivered impressive body weight reductions in SURMOUNT-1, which could represent an important step forward for helping the patient and physician partnership treat this complex disease,” Aronne concluded. 

Eli Lilly shares were up nearly 5 percent on the news while the Dow Jones index was up just more than 2 percent late Thursday afternoon.

Lilly said it would be continuing to evaluate the results of the trial, and that it would be submitted to a peer-reviewed journal.

The company hopes to develop the drop as a treatment for obesity.

Tags Clinical trials Eli Lilly Eli Lilly Obesity Obesity in the United States Obesity in the United States Obesity rates The Eli Lilly & Company

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Greene offers bill to abolish Section ...
  2. ‘Ask me nicely’: Trump demanded ...
  3. Trump said he'd be in White House ...
  4. Four Republicans, four Democrats vote ...
  5. Is the US housing market headed for a ...
  6. The latest on Johnny Depp vs. Amber ...
  7. George Will points to Hawley while ...
  8. Conservative Catholic group calls ...
  9. Dismal polls have Dems split over how ...
  10. Russian navy deploys trained dolphins ...
  11. Manchin says he never seriously ...
  12. Biden’s planned ban on menthol ...
  13. Biden to skip eating portion of ...
  14. Manchin said he’d caucus with GOP ...
  15. Russia reports fire at ammunition ...
  16. Brennan: Putin will threaten West ...
  17. Informant in federal probe into Trump ...
  18. China reports first human infected ...
Load more

Video

See all Video