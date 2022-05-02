Planned Parenthood: Draft Supreme Court ruling striking down Roe v. Wade ‘devastating’

Planned Parenthood reacted with horror and dismay to the Monday publication of a draft Supreme Court ruling that would strike down Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that enshrined the right to an abortion.

The draft decision, written by conservative Justice Samuel Alito and leaked to Politico, would, if it becomes official, hand the legality of abortion back to state governments, many of which are fighting to eliminate the procedure. It comes in response to a case over challenges to a Mississippi law that bans abortions at 15 weeks.

“While we have seen the writing on the wall for decades, it is no less devastating, and comes just as anti-abortion rights groups unveil their ultimate plan to ban abortion nationwide,” Planned Parenthood President and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson said in a statement. “Understand that Planned Parenthood and our partners have been preparing for every possible outcome in this case and are built for the fight.”

The pro-abortion rights organization emphasized that the decision is a draft, with an official ruling not expected for weeks.

“Planned Parenthood health centers remain open, abortion is currently still legal, and we will continue to fight like hell to protect the right to access safe, legal abortion,” McGill Johnson said.

Democrats also denounced the draft ruling, saying it would set back women’s health by decades.

Republicans, meanwhile, were swift to condemn the leak out of the normally deeply secretive high court.