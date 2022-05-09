Retailers placing limits on baby formula purchases as shortage worsens

Several major retailers — including Walgreens, CVS, Target and Costco — are rationing the purchase of baby formula amid an ongoing national shortage.

“Due to increased demand and various supplier challenges, infant and toddler formulas are seeing constraint across the country,” a Walgreens spokesperson told NBC News.

“Similar to other retailers, we put into effect purchase limits of three per transaction on all infant and toddler formula to help improve inventory. We continue to work diligently with our supplier partners to best meet customer demands.”

CVS similarly said it would limit baby formula sales to three units per purchase, both in stores and online.

“We’re continuing to work with our baby formula vendors to address this issue, and we regret any inconvenience this causes our customers,” the company said in a statement, according to USA Today.

CBS News reported that Target is also limiting the sale of baby formula products in stores, as well as limiting online purchases to four per customer.

Costco’s website also showed that members were limited to five baby formula units per member while supplies last.

The Hill has reached out to Walmart, Walgreens, CVS and Target for comment.

The limitations on purchases come after the Food and Drug Administration expanded its food recall for Abbott Nutrition’s baby food products earlier this year following a child’s death after consuming one of the company’s products.

Abbott Nutrition had issued a voluntary recall of its Similac PM 60/40 powdered infant formula with the lot code 27032K800, which was distributed in the U.S. and Israel.

Retail experts said the recalls exacerbated baby formula shortages, and volatility caused by supply chain disruptions and inflation that is impacting many consumer industries.