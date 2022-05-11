Support for Roe ticks up in wake of Supreme Court leak: poll

The percentage of Americans who said in a new poll that they support Roe v. Wade ticked up 3 points after a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion striking down the landmark decision legalizing abortion in the U.S. was published.

The survey released Wednesday from Morning Consult and Politico found that 53 percent of respondents said that Roe v. Wade, which establishes the right to an abortion, should not be overturned, up slightly from last week. Twenty-eight percent in the new poll said the decision should be overturned and 19 percent said they don’t know or have no opinion.

More than six in 10 respondents — 61 percent — also said it is very or somewhat likely the justices will overturn the 1973 decision. Twenty percent said it is not too likely or not too likely at all, while 19 percent said they don’t know or have no opinion.

As for the respondents’ general beliefs, 29 percent said that abortion should be legal in all cases, and 27 percent said it should be legal in most cases. Eighteen percent of respondents said they somewhat disapprove of abortion, while 31 percent said they strongly disapprove. Nine percent said they don’t know or had no opinion.

The release of the new poll comes a week after Politico reported that Justice Samuel Alito had drafted a majority opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

The survey included a sample of 2,005 registered voters and has a margin of error of 2 percentage points. It was conducted between May 6 and 9.