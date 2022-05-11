58 percent in new poll favor candidate who supports abortion access

More than half of Americans in a new poll say that it is important to vote for a candidate in the midterms that supports abortion access.

A Politico-Morning Consult poll released on Wednesday found that 58 percent of respondents believe it is “very important” or “somewhat important” to vote for a candidate in the upcoming November elections that supports access to the medical procedure.

A separate 11 percent say it is “not too important” and another 20 percent say is “not important at all.”

When polled on how important respondents say it is to vote for a candidate in the midterms who opposes abortion access, only 39 percent say it is “very important” or “somewhat important” compared to 48 percent who say it is “not too important” or “not important at all.”

The poll also surveyed respondents on whether they believed the 1973 landmark ruling in Roe v. Wade that establishes abortion as a constitutional right should be overturned.

More than half — 53 percent — say the high court’s ruling should not be overturned, while 28 percent say it should be overturned.

The development comes as a Supreme Court draft opinion, purportedly written in February, indicated it would get rid of federal level abortion protections.

Later on Wednesday, a forced vote on legislation that would codify abortion rights is expected in the Senate, though it will ultimately fall short of the 60 votes needed to overcome a filibuster.

The Politico-Morning Consult poll was conducted between May 6 and May 9 with 2,005 registered voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.