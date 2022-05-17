trending:

Healthcare

Shanghai reaches ‘zero Covid’ but lockdowns continue

by Monique Beals - 05/17/22 8:06 PM ET
Workers wearing protective gear walk on the street on Monday, May 16, 2022, in Beijing. Authorities say most of Shanghai has stopped the spread of the coronavirus in the community and fewer than 1 million people remain under strict lockdown. China’s largest city is moving toward reopening as economic data showed the gloomy impact of China’s “zero-COVID” policy. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Shanghai on Tuesday announced it had reached “zero-Covid at the community level” status, but residents reportedly still feared that the city’s strict lockdown could continue.

Health officials in the global financial hub announced on Tuesday that “zero Covid” status had been reached, meaning no cases were detected outside of designated quarantine facilities or neighborhoods with the most severe lockdowns, according to CNN

Reaching “zero-Covid” is a requirement of lifting the lockdowns that have made it difficult for Shanghai residents to get essentials like food and medicine for weeks. However, 860,000 people were still under the strictest lockdown measures, CNN added.

Officials promised to resume normal life promptly, aiming to fully reopen by June with some businesses, public transport and parks reopening on Monday, The New York Times reported.

But many residential compounds remained surrounded by tall fences. Some joggers and walkers were seen but almost no private cars were on the streets, according to Reuters.

People who could leave their neighborhoods had to receive permission from neighborhood officials for limited outings, the Times added, citing state media reports.

Most restrictions are expected to remain in place until May 21. In June, residents will still have to be tested frequently but the lockdown is expected to end, Reuters noted.

With 620,000 cases and 576 deaths, Shanghai’s recent outbreak is the worst China has seen since the start of the pandemic in Wuhan in 2020, the Times also said. 

