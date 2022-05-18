Connecticut Gov. Lamont holds 13-point lead over potential rival

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont (D) holds a 13-point lead over his potential GOP opponent, business executive Bob Stefanowski, according to a new poll from The Hill and Emerson College.

Fifty-one percent of Connecticut voters said they planned to support Lamont, while 38 percent said they planned to back Stefanowski. Another 12 percent said they were undecided.

Lamont is running for a second term as governor, while Stefanowski is widely considered to the likely Republican nominee in the general election.

If Stefanowski wins the GOP nomination, it will mark a rematch between him and Lamont. Lamont defeated Stefanowksi in the 2018 gubernatorial race by roughly three points.

Still, Stefanowski could face an uphill climb going up against a Democratic incumbent in the blue state. The non-partisan Cook Political Report rates the race as “likely Democratic.”

The same poll also showed fifty-five percent of voters said they approved of the job Lamont was doing, while 32 percent said they disapproved.

Lamont appears to be performing slightly better than President Biden ahead of the November election. Biden has a 53 percent approval and 42 percent disapproval rating in the state.

However, Biden and Lamont’s approval ratings among independent voters in the state appear to be vary. Fifty-three percent of independent voters said they disapproved of Biden, while 40 percent said they disapproved of Lamont. Forty-seven percent of independent voters said they approved of the job Lamont was doing.

The Hill/Emerson College survey was conducted on May 10-11, 2022 among 1,000 registered voters. The poll’s margin of error is plus or minus three percentage points.