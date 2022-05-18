trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Healthcare

Health Secretary Becerra tests positive for COVID-19 during trip to Berlin

by Peter Sullivan - 05/18/22 4:08 PM ET
(Greg Nash- Pool/Getty Images)

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday while traveling in Berlin, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced.  

“This morning in Berlin, ahead of G7 meetings for health ministers, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra tested positive for COVID-19 after taking a PCR test,” HHS spokeswoman Sarah Lovenheim said in a statement. “He is fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19, and is experiencing mild symptoms. He will continue to perform his duties as HHS Secretary, working in isolation.” 

The statement added that Becerra most recently visited the White House on Thursday and that President Biden is not considered a close contact.  

Becerra is the latest in a string of high-profile Biden administration officials to contract the virus as the United States sees a surge in cases. Vice President Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken both recently had the virus.  

Biden so far has avoided having a known case of the virus, but the White House has acknowledged it is possible he will be infected as well. The administration argues that tools like vaccines, booster shots and treatments now exist that make the virus much more manageable.  

The White House did warn earlier on Wednesday that it needs funding from Congress to be able to purchase enough updated vaccines for all Americans ahead of an expected new wave in the fall and winter.  

“[Becerra] remains fully engaged with the duties of HHS Secretary while in isolation in Berlin, and looks forward to resuming in-person meetings, as soon as possible,” Lovenheim said.  

Tags Antony Blinken Biden Harris Xavier Becerra

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Why is there a baby formula shortage?
  2. Kinzinger says Cawthorn loss ‘good ...
  3. Barnette blames Sean Hannity for loss ...
  4. Cawthorn ousted in North Carolina
  5. Winners and losers from Tuesday’s ...
  6. Manchin throwing a wrench into ...
  7. Republicans dismiss white supremacy ...
  8. Conservative earthquake rocks Idaho
  9. Warnock says he’s meeting with ...
  10. Democrats brace for brutal election ...
  11. Trump urges Oz to declare victory ...
  12. Dow plunges nearly 1,200 points in ...
  13. Chris Wallace to get new show on CNN
  14. Two children hospitalized due to baby ...
  15. White House shrugs off likely defeat ...
  16. Here’s why gasoline prices are ...
  17. Biden invokes Defense Production Act ...
  18. DHS to pause work of disinformation ...
Load more

Video

See all Video