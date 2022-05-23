Merkley tests COVID-19 positive, a complication in 50-50 Senate
Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) said Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19, an announcement that could throw a wrench in Democrats’ agenda this week in an evenly divided Senate.
Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) was expected to schedule a preliminary vote this week on a hotly contested domestic terrorism bill. The legislation passed the House last week in a mainly party-line vote, and Senate Republicans have vowed to block it.
The bill needs 60 votes to overcome a filibuster, and it’s not clear if there will be 10 Republicans who will break ranks. Democratic leaders have typically delayed party-line votes if they know some of their members will be absent.
Merkley said he was a close contact to someone who tested positive, and is experiencing “mild” symptoms, which he attributed to being both vaccinated and boosted.
“This is yet another reminder that COVID-19 is still among us,” Merkley said in a statement. “As Americans make plans before the holiday weekend, I encourage everyone to take steps to make sure the virus is not an uninvited guest.”
As COVID-19 cases have increased following the elimination of most mask requirements across the nation, lawmakers have been dodging infection.
Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) announced his positive test on Monday, while Reps. David Price (D-N.C.) and Susie Lee (D-Nev.) tested positive over the weekend.
COVID-19 temporarily paused planned votes to advance key Biden administration nominees last month, after Sens. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Vice President Harris all tested positive.
The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.