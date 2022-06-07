trending:

Healthcare

Pennsylvania governor tests positive for COVID-19 for second time

by Jared Gans - 06/07/22 12:38 PM ET

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D) tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday for a second time but is experiencing “mild” symptoms. 

He tweeted Monday night that he is “grateful” that he recently received a second COVID-19 booster shot and will be isolating at his home in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

The Food and Drug Administration authorized a second booster shot in late March for anyone aged 50 or older after at least four months have passed since their first booster. 

Wolf first tested positive in December 2020 during a “routine” test and did not experience any symptoms upon receiving the positive test results.

