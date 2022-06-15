trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Healthcare

Florida only state yet to pre-order COVID vaccines for kids under 5

by Nathaniel Weixel - 06/15/22 6:16 PM ET
Getty Images
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R)

Florida is the only state in the country that has not pre-ordered from the federal government any COVID-19 vaccines for kids 5 and under, according to a source familiar with the situation.

The White House initially made 10 million vaccines for young children available for states, Tribes and other jurisdictions to pre-order in anticipation that the shots will get the green light from federal regulators. 

Florida’s delay, first reported by the Miami Herald, means that pediatricians’ offices, childrens’ hospitals, pharmacies, community health centers, rural health clinics and other community-based organizations won’t initially have access to the vaccines once they get authorized.

The Hill has reached out to the Florida Department of Health for comment.

The doses were available in two separate tranches. Jurisdictions were able to pre-order five million doses combined of Pfizer and Moderna’s shots beginning June 3, and another five million were made available June 8.  

The doses will be shipped when the Food and Drug Administration gives its authorization, which could come as early as today. An outside panel of FDA advisors recommended the agency authorize vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna for kids ages 6 months to 5 years.

An advisory panel for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet this weekend to issue its own recommendation. If the panel votes in the affirmative and the CDC director signs off, children could start to get vaccinated as early as Monday.

Tags COVID-19

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Healthcare News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Navy fires five leaders in less than ...
  2. Jan. 6 panel releases Loudermilk tour ...
  3. Trump releases 12-page response to ...
  4. Republicans go scorched-earth in ...
  5. Fauci tests positive for COVID-19
  6. GOP commission refuses to certify New ...
  7. Where the 10 House Republicans who ...
  8. Biden approval rating drops for third ...
  9. Bannon rips Barr over Jan. 6 testimony
  10. White House scrambles to solve gas ...
  11. Here’s what’s behind the tampon ...
  12. Warnock, Walker tied in Georgia ...
  13. Fetterman leads Oz in Pennsylvania ...
  14. CNN readies for town hall at ...
  15. Cornyn warns gun safety framework may ...
  16. Bill Gates says NFTs and ...
  17. Here’s the age when Americans get ...
  18. GOP lawmaker: ‘I was excited’ to ...
Load more

Video

See all Video