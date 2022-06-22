trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Healthcare

UN ambassador tests positive for COVID-19

by Jared Gans - 06/22/22 5:04 PM ET
Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield answers questions during a Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs to discuss the President’s FY 2023 budget for the UN on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
Greg Nash
Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield answers questions during a Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs to discuss the President’s FY 2023 budget for the UN on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. 

U.S. mission to the U.N. acting spokesperson Melissa Quartell said in a release that Thomas-Greenfield tested positive Wednesday after taking a PCR test and tested negative as recently as Tuesday. Quartell said Thomas-Greenfield has not recently seen President Biden, who is not considered a close contact, and she is isolating in her home in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

Quartell said Thomas-Greenfield is fully vaccinated and has received a booster shot. 

“Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield is grateful to the doctors, nurses, and medical staff who provide her and the State Department workforce with exemplary health services and encourages all Americans who are eligible to get fully vaccinated and boosted in order to protect themselves and their loved ones from developing severe COVID-19 illness,” Quartell said. 

Thomas-Greenfield is the latest top Biden administration official to test positive for COVID-19. A majority of the members of Biden’s Cabinet have tested positive for COVID-19 at some point in the pandemic, but Biden has not yet.

Tags Biden COVID-19 COVID-19 Joe Biden Linda Thomas-Greenfield Linda Thomas-Greenfield Linda Thomas-Greenfield UN ambassador United Nations

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

More Healthcare News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Jan. 6 committee delays hearing ...
  2. The media bubble is real: Study shows ...
  3. France rules against burkini swimwear ...
  4. Women for Trump co-founder and Jan. 6 ...
  5. Here are the 14 GOP senators who ...
  6. Biden can​​’t escape questions ...
  7. Andrew Gillum, 2018 Florida governor ...
  8. GOP senator suffers ...
  9. Rand Paul vows to introduce ...
  10. Fox anchor: Jan. 6 witnesses ...
  11. Senators hail ‘bipartisan ...
  12. Advocates cautiously optimistic over ...
  13. Trump says it’s ‘not even a ...
  14. Chasten Buttigieg knocks Boebert ...
  15. Democrats face warning signs over ...
  16. Live coverage: Arizona Speaker Rusty ...
  17. Pelosi declines to endorse gas tax ...
  18. Prosecutors ask judge to look into ...
Load more

Video

See all Video