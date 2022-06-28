Jill Biden calls Roe reversal ‘so unjust – and so devastating’

First lady Jill Biden on Tuesday called the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade “unjust” and “so devastating” for the nation and millions of women who live in states that can now restrict abortion access.

“But my message is let’s not give up, let’s keep working,” Jill Biden said during an interview with CBS. “If that means getting out there, everyone has to get out there and work hard during the elections. We cannot go back.”

The Supreme Court’s ruling last week ended the constitutional right to abortion, clearing the way for around half of all states to ban or severely limit access to abortion.

The Biden administration has condemned the Supreme Court’s ruling and has vowed to protect access to contraception and abortion pills, which are federally approved.

In a speech on Friday, President Biden called the overturning of Roe a “tragic error.”

“It’s a sad day for the country in my view, but it doesn’t mean the fight’s over,” Biden said in a speech from the White House. “If any state or local official, high or low, tries to interfere with a woman exercising her basic right to travel, I will do everything in my power to fight that deeply un-American attack.”

Still, some have called on the Biden administration to do more after Congress failed to codify Roe v. Wade into law over the spring.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is leading calls for Biden to sign executive orders that will allow women to get an abortion on federal lands and to provide vouchers to women who must travel out of state to get an abortion.

Vice President Harris told CNN’s Dana Bash on Monday that allowing women to get an abortion on federal lands is not part of the discussion right now, but the administration would ensure women have access to abortion pills and can freely travel out of state.