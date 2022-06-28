Monkeypox case found on George Washington campus

George Washington University officials have confirmed the first case of the Monkeypox virus on its campus.

In an email Tuesday, GW officials told the school community that the individual who tested positive for the virus has been isolated off-campus, where they are receiving treatment from medical professionals.

School officials also said that three close contacts of the patient have been notified about the situation, noting that the risk of the virus spreading within the school community remains low.

The school’s student newspaper, The GW Hatchet, first reported the news.

The most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates there are 16 confirmed cases of monkeypox in D.C.

A limited supply of vaccines to treat monkeypox, made available to certain vulnerable populations in the city, ran out less than a day after the immunization initiative launched Monday.

The first suspected monkeypox infection in DC was reported about two weeks ago.

According to the CDC, 26 U.S. states have confirmed cases of monkeypox.

GW officials advised its school community to avoid close contact with an infected person and requested that students and healthcare workers start wearing N95 masks as well.

“You can prevent exposure by avoiding close contact with skin or clothing of an infected person and by wearing a mask,” the school said in its email.