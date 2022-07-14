trending:

Sen. Ben Sasse tests positive for COVID-19

by Brad Dress - 07/14/22 1:05 PM ET

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from his office.

Communications director James Wegmann said on Thursday that Sasse tested positive on Wednesday after returning from Ukraine.

“He’s vaccinated and boosted, and is experiencing only mild symptoms,” Wegmann said in a statement. “He’ll isolate for the recommended five days — during that time, he’ll be working remotely.”

The news comes after Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to President Biden, warned this week that a new variant, BA.5, now makes up a majority of the cases in the U.S. and should be taken seriously.

The subvariant is believed to be more contagious and have a greater ability to evade vaccines. However, vaccines continue to provide protection against severe disease and death, especially among those who have received their booster shots.

