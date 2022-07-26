trending:

Healthcare

NYC monkeypox infections surpass 1,000

by Rachel Scully - 07/26/22 10:50 AM ET
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. Two children have been diagnosed with monkeypox in the United States: a toddler in California and an infant who is not a U.S. resident, health officials said Friday, July 22, 2022. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, File)

Over 1,000 cases of monkeypox were reported in New York City with cases still rising as the city continues to manage the outbreak.

The New York City Health Department said as of Monday, 1,040 people have been infected with monkeypox, with more cases likely not diagnosed. The department noted that cases are still rising.

The city has ramped up testing since the outbreak as the department urges anyone with possible symptoms see a health care provider for testing. Residents without a health care provider can also call 311.

While health experts are recommending a two-dose vaccine to protect against the virus, appointments in New York City are filled as the vaccine supply is low.

As of Monday, the state of New York had the most reported cases of monkeypox in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The grim milestone comes only days after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency.

“We’re grateful for the World Health Organization’s recognition that monkeypox is a global emergency. In New York City, the outbreak has been a local emergency for weeks and we are putting every resource we have to stopping the spread,” NYC Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan tweeted Monday. “This outbreak must be met with urgency, action and resources, nationally and globally. This declaration reflects the seriousness of the moment.”

While the city health department asserted that “anyone can get and spread monkeypox,” it noted that infections have primarily spread among “social networks of gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men.”

The virus can cause symptoms like lesions, a rash and swelling of lymph nodes.

Nationwide, the CDC has confirmed more than 3,800 cases, and over 18,000 globally. Cases in the U.S. were first detected in May and have spread rapidly ever since.

—Updated Tuesday at 11:17 a.m.

