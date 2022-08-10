trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Healthcare

Fewer Americans say COVID-19 situation is improving: Gallup

by Olafimihan Oshin - 08/10/22 8:59 AM ET
A woman is tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus disease at a vaccination and testing centre in La Paz on July 19, 2022, as cases surge worldwide.(Photo by AIZAR RALDES/AFP via Getty Images)

Fewer Americans believe that the COVID-19 situation in the country is improving, according to a new Gallup poll

The poll, published on Wednesday, found that 41 percent of respondents said that the COVID-19 situation is getting better in the U.S., down 22 points from a similar poll published in April and May. 

Thirty percent of respondents said that the nation’s COVID-19 situation is getting worse, while 29 percent of those surveyed said it is staying the same, according to the poll. 

The shift was particularly notable among Democratic respondents.

In Gallup’s polling in April and May, 56 percent of Democrats said they thought the situation was improving, compared to just 29 percent in the new poll. While just 23 percent thought the situation was getting worse in the spring poll, now 44 percent think it is getting worse.

Fifty-eight percent of Republican respondents believe that the country’s COVID-19 situation has gotten better, while 41 percent of independent respondents believe the same sentiment, the poll said. 

Overall, 35 percent of respondents said they are very or somewhat worried that they will be infected with the virus. 

The U.S. is averaging more than 100,000 new cases of COVID-19 a day. Much of the population has been vaccinated, but administration officials have pressed for people over 50 to get a second booster shot for added protection.

Officials in recent weeks have also suggested wearing masks in crowded indoor settings.

Much of the public, however, has moved past the era of COVID-19 restrictions.

Twenty-four percent of respondents in the Gallup poll said that their lives are back to the way they were before the pandemic, while 55 percent of those surveyed said their lives are somewhat back to normal and 21 percent of respondents said their lives are not yet back to normal. 

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 67 percent of Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. 

The latest Gallup poll was conducted from July 26 to Aug. 2.

Tags Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; CDC COVID-19 cases COVID-19 pandemic COVID-19 vaccines Gallup Gallup Poll

More Healthcare News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. FBI thunderbolt scrambles political ...
  2. Johnson steps on political land mine ...
  3. Biden in a tough spot on Trump after ...
  4. Biden approval rating jumps to its ...
  5. Alyssa Farah Griffin says FBI may ...
  6. Trump lawyer says FBI teams focused ...
  7. Trump declines to answer questions in ...
  8. The Hill’s Morning Report — What ...
  9. Five takeaways from the FBI raid on ...
  10. Five takeaways from primaries in ...
  11. McConnell calls for ‘thorough and ...
  12. Secret Service says uniformed officer ...
  13. Here’s what’s in the Inflation ...
  14. GOP tempers expectations for Senate ...
  15. Graham: ‘God help us’ when IRS ...
  16. FBI search makes clear Trump is ...
  17. Facebook seeks to change course as ...
  18. What is the ‘Dark Brandon’ meme ...
Load more

Video

See all Video