trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Healthcare

WHO expert: First suspected human-to-dog monkeypox transmission ‘not surprising’

by Olafimihan Oshin - 08/17/22 8:58 AM ET

Rosamund Lewis, the World Health Organization’s lead expert on the monkeypox virus, said in an interview that it’s “not surprising” that the first suspected human-to-dog transmission of the virus happened. 

In an interview with The Washington Post, Lewis said that human-to-dog monkeypox transmission has been a “theoretical risk” up until now, adding that medical experts also have been watching a monkeypox outbreak linked to prairie dog pets in the U.S.

Lewis noted that the prairie dog outbreak did not have a human-to-animal virus transmission. 

“This has not been reported before, and it has not been reported that dogs have been infected before,” Lewis told the Post’s Dan Diamond. “So on a number of levels, this is new information. It’s not surprising information, and it’s something that we’ve been on the watch out for.” 

Lewis also said that the public health agency is currently partnering with several animal health organizations to address the issue, advising that pets infected with the virus should be isolated from their families. 

“This has been an example of precautionary approach, precautionary messaging, because we didn’t have the information that this had ever happened before. It had not been recorded before,” Lewis added. “But it was a reasonable, cautious message to give. And now we have the first incident where this has actually occurred.”  

Lewis’s remarks come after initial reports of the first suspected human-to-dog monkeypox transmission in France, as a dog living with its two male owners began showing signs of symptoms aligned to the virus 12 days after his owners were infected. 

Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a guidance warning about the possible human-to-pet transmission of the monkeypox vaccine, advising pet owners to avoid petting, cuddling, kissing and sharing food with their infected pet. 

According to CDC data, there are 12,689 confirmed monkeypox cases in 49 U.S. states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia.

Tags Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; CDC Dr. Rosamund Lewis human to pet transmission Monkeypox monkeypox outbreak monkeypox testing The Washington Post WHO World Health Organization

More Healthcare News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. FBI search cements Trump’s hold on ...
  2. Fetterman campaign raises $500K in ...
  3. Tucker Carlson: Trump ...
  4. Demings up by 4 points in challenge ...
  5. Trump’s declassification claim may ...
  6. Cheney says she’s ‘thinking ...
  7. Despite primary ouster, expect to see ...
  8. Feds cut Colorado River allocation to ...
  9. Five questions about Liz Cheney’s ...
  10. Tim Kaine’s role on abortion bill ...
  11. The Hill’s Morning Report ...
  12. Liz Cheney defeated in Wyoming primary
  13. Murkowski advances in Alaska Senate ...
  14. Trump says temperature ‘has to be ...
  15. Laura Ingraham: Voters might say ...
  16. Key takeaways from Cheney’s loss in ...
  17. Europeans risk death by cold for ...
  18. Palin advances in race for Alaska ...
Load more

Video

See all Video