University of Maryland reports first presumptive monkeypox case

The University of Maryland is reporting its first presumptive case of the monkeypox virus.

In a letter sent on Wednesday, University Health Center Director Spyridon Marinopoulos said that a staff member is believed to have tested positive for the virus, noting that the infected staff member is taking the necessary medical steps and is doing well.

Marinopoulos also said that the school is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines in an effort to help keep its students and faculty safe.

“As this disease continues to be present across the country and the world, it is likely we will experience MPX cases on campus,” Marinopoulos added. “We are continuing to monitor the situation in partnership with our local and state health departments, and will communicate with you if additional guidance is required.”

“Our University Health Center staff will be working with county health officials to monitor cases and coordinate targeted communication and response,” Marinopoulos concluded.

University officials advised students and faculty to avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with an individual who has a rash that looks like monkeypox, avoid contact with objects and materials that a person with the virus has used and thoroughly wash their hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer.

In June, George Washington University officials announced that an individual on its campus had tested positive for the virus.

According to CDC data, there were 13,587 confirmed monkeypox cases in 49 U.S. states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia as of Wednesday.