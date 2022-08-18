trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Healthcare

University of Maryland reports first presumptive monkeypox case

by Olafimihan Oshin - 08/18/22 8:56 AM ET
FILE – This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, File)

The University of Maryland is reporting its first presumptive case of the monkeypox virus. 

In a letter sent on Wednesday, University Health Center Director Spyridon Marinopoulos said that a staff member is believed to have tested positive for the virus, noting that the infected staff member is taking the necessary medical steps and is doing well. 

Marinopoulos also said that the school is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines in an effort to help keep its students and faculty safe. 

“As this disease continues to be present across the country and the world, it is likely we will experience MPX cases on campus,” Marinopoulos added. “We are continuing to monitor the situation in partnership with our local and state health departments, and will communicate with you if additional guidance is required.” 

“Our University Health Center staff will be working with county health officials to monitor cases and coordinate targeted communication and response,” Marinopoulos concluded. 

University officials advised students and faculty to avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with an individual who has a rash that looks like monkeypox, avoid contact with objects and materials that a person with the virus has used and thoroughly wash their hands often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer. 

In June, George Washington University officials announced that an individual on its campus had tested positive for the virus. 

According to CDC data, there were 13,587 confirmed monkeypox cases in 49 U.S. states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia as of Wednesday.

Tags Baltimore Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; CDC Maryland monkeypox Monkeypox monkeypox outbreak Monkeypox virus University of Maryland University of Maryland College Park Washington D.C.

More Healthcare News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Secret Service withheld Pelosi threat ...
  2. James Carville: Trump scandal could ...
  3. Who is Mary Peltola, the Democrat ...
  4. DRIED UP: Texas cattle industry faces ...
  5. Seattle CEO who cut his pay so ...
  6. Cook Political Report shifts ...
  7. Oz says he was ‘exhausted’ when ...
  8. FBI search cements Trump’s hold on ...
  9. Putin’s on the brink
  10. Barnes tops Johnson by 7 points in ...
  11. Why I quit the GOP
  12. US must arm Ukraine now, before ...
  13. Most people infected with omicron ...
  14. Cardona says student loan borrowers ...
  15. Liz Cheney shakes up 2024 forecast
  16. IRS becomes GOP boogeyman ahead of ...
  17. Here are the most and least healthy ...
  18. Fetterman campaign raises $500K in ...
Load more

Video

See all Video