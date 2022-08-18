trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Healthcare

Biden officials accelerating monkeypox vaccine effort, including 1.8 million additional doses

by Nathaniel Weixel - 08/18/22 10:16 AM ET
AP Photo/Richard Vogel
A patient receives a Monkeypox vaccination at a Pop-Up Monkeypox vaccination site at the West Hollywood Library Community Meeting Room on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in West Hollywood, Calif. The City of West Hollywood is working with public health officials at the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health in responding to the monkeypox outbreak. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

The Biden administration is planning to accelerate the delivery of its remaining supply of monkeypox vaccines and will make an additional 1.8 million doses available for ordering starting Monday, officials said Thursday.

Jurisdictions will only be able to access the additional doses if they adopt the intradermal administration of vaccine and have used 90 percent of their current supply of vaccine, officials said.

The Department of Health and Human Services is also launching a pilot program to provide additional vaccine allocations to state and local health departments in jurisdictions that are hosting large events that attract members of the LGBTQ community.

The latest federal data shows more than 13,500 monkeypox cases have been reported so far in the United States.

Developing.

Tags Biden

More Healthcare News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Secret Service withheld Pelosi threat ...
  2. James Carville: Trump scandal could ...
  3. Who is Mary Peltola, the Democrat ...
  4. Cook Political Report shifts ...
  5. DRIED UP: Texas cattle industry faces ...
  6. Seattle CEO who cut his pay so ...
  7. FBI search cements Trump’s hold on ...
  8. Oz says he was ‘exhausted’ when ...
  9. Putin’s on the brink
  10. Barnes tops Johnson by 7 points in ...
  11. Why I quit the GOP
  12. US must arm Ukraine now, before ...
  13. Cardona says student loan borrowers ...
  14. Most people infected with omicron ...
  15. White House: Updated boosters for ...
  16. IRS becomes GOP boogeyman ahead of ...
  17. Liz Cheney shakes up 2024 forecast
  18. Fetterman campaign raises $500K in ...
Load more

Video

See all Video