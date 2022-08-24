trending:

Healthcare

Judge blocks Idaho’s abortion ban after DOJ lawsuit

by Nathaniel Weixel - 08/24/22 8:25 PM ET
A sign reading “My body, my Choice,” is taped to a hanger taped to a streetlight in front of the Idaho State Capitol Building on May 3, 2022.(Sarah A. Miller/Idaho Statesman via AP, File)

A federal judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked Idaho’s abortion ban from taking effect, ruling that it conflicts with federal law.

US District Judge B. Lynn Winmill wrote the state’s six-week abortion ban violates the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA), a law that requires providers to offer medically stabilizing treatment in an emergency, even if that care is an abortion. 

The abortion ban, which was scheduled to take effect Thursday, will be put on hold while the lawsuit from the Justice Department is argued. 

Developing

