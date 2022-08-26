DNC rolls out new ad on abortion access as trigger bans take effect

The Democratic National Committee rolled out a digital ad buy in four states hitting Republicans on abortion following bans on the procedure going into effect in Idaho, Texas and Tennessee.

The five-figure ad buy, which was first reported on by The Hill, is slated to run in Nevada, Pennsylvania, New Mexico and Colorado. The spots will air on video mediums and be seen on platforms like YouTube and Facebook.

The spots highlight efforts to restrict abortion. One fifteen-second clip ends with the caption “your state could be next.”

“Democrats will continue to remind voters that if Republicans gain power this November, they will go even further than overturning Roe and work to take away the freedom for millions more women to make their own health care decisions,” DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison said in a statement to The Hill.

The ads are the latest Democratic effort to zero in on the issue of abortion access as midterm campaigns shift toward general election messaging. On Thursday, Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke rolled out his first general election ads of the cycle, choosing to focus on abortion access.

Democrats have been more aggressively messaging on the issue since Kansas voters rejected a ballot measure earlier this month that would give the state legislature the authority to ban abortion. On Tuesday, Democrat Pat Ryan defied expectations in the special election for New York’s 19th Congressional District, winning the election after centering his message on abortion.