trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Healthcare

FDA issues safety alert over reports of cancer in scar tissue around breast implants

by Jared Gans - 09/08/22 6:49 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 09/08/22 6:49 PM ET
A sign for the Food and Drug Administration is displayed outside their offices in Silver Spring, Md., on Dec. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning for doctors and patients on Thursday after it received reports of people with breast implants being diagnosed with multiple types of cancer. 

Binita Ashar, the director of the Office of Surgical and Infection Control Devices in the agency’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health, said in a release that the FDA received reports of squamous cell carcinoma and various lymphomas in the capsule or scar tissue near the implants. 

Ashar said the FDA reviewed the reports and determined that such occurrences are rare, but the agency wanted to provide “clear and understandable information” to the public as soon as possible. 

Some of those who reported having cancer had symptoms of swelling, pain, lumps or skin changes, Ashar said. 

She said these reports are separate from breast implant-associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma, which the FDA started warning about more than 10 years ago. 

Ashar said the agency does not have enough information to conclude if the implants cause certain cancers or if some implants pose a higher risk than others. Any instances of squamous cell carcinoma, lymphoma or any cancer near the scar tissue around breast implants should be reported to the FDA as a result. 

“Our collective understanding has advanced significantly because of the efforts to study, communicate and act when needed,” she said. “As the agency moves further into adopting modernized approaches to our regulatory responsibilities to promote faster science-based decision-making, accurate data is crucial.” 

Ashar said the FDA will conduct a literature review and continue its partnership with the American Society of Plastic Surgeons to identify ways to collect more detailed information about these cases.

Tags breast implants Cancer carcinoma fda FDA Food and Drug Administration Food and Drug Administration lymphoma scar tissue

More Healthcare News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DoorDash customer says delivery ...
  2. A Russian soldier speaks out: ‘The ...
  3. DOJ appeals special master ruling in ...
  4. Justice should welcome special master ...
  5. The Hill’s Morning Report ...
  6. Trump special master ruling ...
  7. Schumer in tough spot over Manchin ...
  8. House Republicans ‘gravely ...
  9. Klobuchar pulls vote on bipartisan ...
  10. Trump offers statement on Queen ...
  11. Sanders vows to oppose controversial ...
  12. Operation London Bridge: Here’s ...
  13. Queen Elizabeth, longest-serving ...
  14. Five big moments from Queen Elizabeth ...
  15. The feds are coming for your credit ...
  16. Milley: Russian strategic objectives ...
  17. Majority sees Trump MAGA movement as ...
  18. Trump tried to pay lawyer with horse, ...
Load more

Video

See all Video