AMA warns ‘patient health is at risk’ post-Roe, calls for ‘clear guidance’ on state abortion laws

The American Medical Association (AMA) and three other health organizations warned on Thursday that patients’ health is at risk in the aftermath of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and called on state officials across the country to give “clear guidance” on the interpretation of their abortion laws.

The AMA, American Pharmacists Association, American Society of Health-System Pharmacists and National Community Pharmacists Association said in a release that health care providers face a “confusing” legal landscape on abortion policies following the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling, which struck down a federal protection for abortion.

“Physicians and pharmacists need clear guidance from state boards of medicine and pharmacy, agencies, and policymakers to support the prescribing and dispensing of medically necessary medications that may be affected by this new legal and regulatory paradigm,” the groups said. “Without such guidance, we are deeply concerned that our patients will lose access to care and suffer irreparable harm.”

The organizations said many questions remain about how broadly state abortion restrictions will be interpreted and how they will affect providers’ abilities to serve patients.

More than a dozen states have taken steps to ban or severely restrict abortion after Roe was overturned. In many of these states, medical providers can face imprisonment for violating their laws.

The organizations said many state laws forbid providers from prescribing an “abortion-inducing drug” and other similar terms. But they said the laws are not clear if only medicines prescribed to cause abortions are banned or if a medication prescribed for another reason is banned if it could induce an abortion.

The groups said their members and patients have reported that this uncertainty is disrupting care. They said patients who need these medicines for reasons unrelated to pregnancy are reporting new challenges in obtaining them.

“Without access to medications proven to be safe and effective, our patients’ health is at risk,” they said. “As physicians and pharmacists, we view patient wellbeing as paramount and are deeply troubled that continuity of care is being disrupted.”

The organizations said state medical and pharmacy boards, agencies and policymakers should ensure patients retain continuity of care and that their members understand their legal and licensing obligations.