trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Healthcare

FDA blames baby formula crisis on outdated systems, training

by Brad Dress - 09/21/22 10:08 PM ET
by Brad Dress - 09/21/22 10:08 PM ET
FILE – Shelves typically stocked with baby formula sit mostly empty at a store in San Antonio, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The FDA acknowledged Tuesday, Sept. 20, that its response to the national shortage of infant formula was slowed by delays in processing a whistleblower complaint and test samples from the nation’s largest manufacturing plant. A 10-page report from the agency offers the first formal account of the factors that led to the ongoing infant formula shortage. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

An internal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) report examining what went wrong with the federal government’s response to the infant formula shortage earlier this year found 15 areas where the FDA could have better managed the crisis.

The report from Steven Solomon, director of the FDA’s Center for Veterinary Medicine, recommended the agency update emergency response systems, increase staff training and modernize information technology, among other changes.

Solomon has been at the FDA for 32 years, 23 of which he spent in the agency’s Office of Regulatory Affairs, which houses the FDA’s inspectional programs.

The infant formula shortage drew national headlines earlier this year as families scrambled to get the product before the shortage eased in the summer.

The FDA report says agents who inspect infant formula plants need more training and investigators who are part of the foods division of the federal agency are understaffed.

Solomon also found fault with the FDA’s communication and coordination efforts on managing the crisis, citing “inadequate processes and lack of clarity” on handling whistleblower complaints and outdated information systems where reports and product complaints are submitted.

Solomon said many of the findings he has outlined, along with the recommendations to fix them, are already being addressed.

“This is one of our most important obligations,” Solomon wrote. “As public health servants, our commitment to protecting the nation’s food supply should be never-ending.”

The formula shortage was sparked primarily by the shutdown of a major production plant earlier this year run by Abbott Nutrition in Michigan.

The plant was shut down after the cronobacter pathogen was detected in the supply and led to at least four infant illnesses.

One of Solomon’s solutions includes closing “scientific gaps” in understanding about cronobacter’s contamination and illness capabilities.

Tags Abbott Nutrition baby formula FDA Outdated systems Steven Solomon Training

More Healthcare News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DOJ investigating Mike Lindell over ...
  2. Russians scrambling to book flights ...
  3. White House releases state-by-state ...
  4. White House slams Ted Cruz for ...
  5. Trump responds to Putin’s warning ...
  6. GOP feeling better about Walker’s ...
  7. Trump claims presidents can ...
  8. Appeals court allows DOJ to resume ...
  9. Five things to know about the NY ...
  10. NATO chief says Putin has made ‘big ...
  11. Putin takes big risk by mobilizing ...
  12. Trump support among Republicans slips ...
  13. Four House Republicans vote against ...
  14. Student loan forgiveness: Don’t ...
  15. Democrats shift strategies to keep ...
  16. Jan. 6 panel announces September ...
  17. Five takeaways from Putin’s speech ...
  18. These are the 9 House Republicans who ...
Load more

Video

See all Video