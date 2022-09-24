trending:

Healthcare

Pfizer CEO tests positive for COVID-19 again

by Julia Shapero - 09/24/22 8:03 PM ET
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais
In this Feb. 26, 2019 file photo, Albert Bourla, chief executive officer of Pfizer, prepares to testify before the Senate Finance Committee hearing on drug prices, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said on Saturday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 again — the second time he has contracted the virus in under two months.

“While we’ve made great progress, the virus is still with us,” he wrote on Twitter.

Bourla, who previously tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-August, said he is currently symptom free. He added that he has not yet received the new COVID-19 booster, as he was following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC notes on its website that people may consider delaying their next vaccine until three months after their last COVID-19 case.

President Biden recently declared the pandemic “over” in an interview with “60 Minutes,” a statement that quickly drew criticism. The president later clarified that he meant that the pandemic is not as bad as it once was, reflecting his administration’s efforts to signal a return to normalcy.

The U.S. is currently seeing about 53,000 new COVID-19 cases and 350 new COVID-19-related deaths per day on average, according to CDC data.

