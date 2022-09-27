trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Healthcare

Congress to advance ‘clean’ FDA user fee deal

by Nathaniel Weixel - 09/27/22 10:00 AM ET
by Nathaniel Weixel - 09/27/22 10:00 AM ET
Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) gives an opening statement during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to discuss reopening schools during Covid-19 on Thursday, September 30, 2021.
Greg Nash

Lawmakers this week will advance a deal to fund drug and medical device evaluations at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the next five years, but without any additional policy reforms.

The agreement, which will be included as part of broader legislation to fund the government into December, represents a victory for Republican leaders who had insisted on a “clean” user fee bill before moving forward.

The legislation will keep the lights on at the FDA and avoid furloughs, but will not include any additional language for how the agency regulates dietary supplements, lab developed tests, cosmetics or the controversial accelerated approval process for certain drugs.

A House-passed version of the reauthorization included those sweeping regulatory proposals, but Democrats in the Senate agreed to strip them out for now.

However, Democrats also only agreed to extend smaller agency programs that were tangential to the user fees, setting up another battle in December on the year-end funding bill. 

In a joint statement, Senate Health Committee Chairwoman Patty Murray (D-Wash.) and ranking member Richard Burr (R-N.C.) said there will be more negotiations ahead.

“We are glad to announce an agreement to reauthorize the FDA user fee programs, which will ensure that FDA can continue its important work and will not need to send out pink slips. However, there is more work ahead this Congress to deliver the kinds of reforms families need to see from FDA, from industry, and from our mental health and pandemic preparedness efforts,” the lawmakers said.

On the House side, Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.) also committed to revisiting the excluded provisions.

“All four corners committed to returning to the negotiating table ahead of the December government funding deadline to revisit these key priorities. I’m going to continue pushing to advance as much of the House-passed legislation as possible,” Pallone said.

Drug and device makers pay user fees to the FDA to help speed up product reviews, and in exchange, the agency agrees to meet specific performance goals. 

Tags Congress fda Patty Murray Richard Burr User fee deal

More Healthcare News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. US faces bleak options as Putin turns ...
  2. CDC no longer recommends universal ...
  3. Riggleman: After I criticized ...
  4. Riggleman at center of new Jan. 6 ...
  5. Cheney fuels talk of independent bid
  6. The seven Senate seats most likely to ...
  7. Senate Democrats release short-term ...
  8. Jan. 6 panel scrambles to crunch ...
  9. Sinema in speech at McConnell Center ...
  10. Manchin faces make-or-break vote on ...
  11. Manchin surprised by McConnell ...
  12. Pfizer vs. Moderna: What are the new ...
  13. Shutdown threat grows as lawmakers ...
  14. Virginia students plan walkouts to ...
  15. Former DOJ official says special ...
  16. Secret Service took phones from 24 ...
  17. Why aren’t India and China opposing ...
  18. Sanders leaves door open to 2024 ...
Load more

Video

See all Video