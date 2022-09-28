trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Healthcare

Supreme Court to reopen for upcoming term, masking optional

by Brad Dress - 09/28/22 7:16 PM ET
by Brad Dress - 09/28/22 7:16 PM ET
FILE – The U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, Monday, June 27, 2022. The Supreme Court temporarily blocked a court order that would have forced Yeshiva University to recognize an LGBTQ group as an official campus club. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

The U.S. Supreme Court announced new policies on Wednesday for its upcoming term, allowing the public to attend oral arguments in person and making mask-wearing optional.

The Court will still provide a live audio feed and will publish transcripts and audio for oral arguments, which it began doing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release, the nation’s high court said all scheduled oral arguments will be held in person at the Washington, D.C., courtroom for the term beginning on Oct. 3.

Seating will be made available to the public, members of the Supreme Court bar and the press.

Last term, the courtroom was not open to the public and mask-wearing was mandatory for those who appeared at the courthouse. Ahead of the winter oral sessions, attorneys were required to wear N95 or KN95 masks.

The news comes after NPR reported in January a spat between Supreme Court Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Neil Gorsuch over mask-wearing.

Sotomayor has type 1 diabetes and was concerned that Gorsuch was not wearing his mask during court sessions. She reportedly appeared remotely because of that concern.

The two justices later released a statement denying any tensions over the masks.

Tags courthouse Justices Masks Neil Gorsuch Sonia Sotomayor Supreme Court Washington DC

More Healthcare News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Putin seen as more dangerous as ...
  2. Here are 10 of the worst hurricanes ...
  3. CDC no longer recommends universal ...
  4. Judge tosses Sidney Powell’s ...
  5. How low could stocks go? Much ...
  6. White House says Walorski was ‘top ...
  7. House GOP calls for ‘no’ vote on ...
  8. CIA director: Manpower just one of ...
  9. Hurricane Ian pounds Florida with ...
  10. How Hurricane Ian intensified so ...
  11. Hurricane Ian roils Florida ...
  12. What does a ban on natural gas ...
  13. A way out of the war in Ukraine?
  14. Hurricane Ian photos show ...
  15. Biden, DeSantis put politics aside ...
  16. US Embassy in Russia tells Americans ...
  17. Biden speaks with DeSantis about ...
  18. LIVE COVERAGE: More than a million ...
Load more

Video

See all Video