trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Healthcare

Former Sen. Bob Kerrey named Tenet Healthcare chairman

by Julia Mueller - 10/03/22 2:05 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 10/03/22 2:05 PM ET
Bob Kerrey
The Associated Press

The Tenet Healthcare Corporation on Monday announced it has named former Nebraska governor and Sen. Bob Kerrey (D) as its new chairman.  

The Dallas-based health care company’s Chairman Ronald Rittenmeyer resigned from the role effective Saturday due to personal health reasons, according to the filing. Kerrey was appointed the same day. 

The former senator hopped to the chairman seat from his position as lead director of Tenet’s Board of Directors. Kerrey joined the board in 2001, according to the filing.  

His ascension to chairman reduces the number of directors on the board to 10, the filing notes. 

Among those who joined Kerrey on the board are former president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas Richard Fisher, retired four-star Navy Adm. Cecil Haney, and Southwest Airlines executive vice president and CFO Tammy Romo, among others. 

Kerrey also serves as managing director of the investment banking firm Allen & Company and as executive chairman of the nonprofit Minerva Institute for Research and Scholarship, according to his profile on Tenet’s site. 

Kerrey served as Nebraska’s governor for a few years before he was elected to the U.S. Senate, where he served from 1989 to 2000. He also sought the Democratic nomination for president in 1992.

The filing notes he holds a bachelor’s in pharmacy. 

Tenet operates hundreds of surgery centers, hospitals and outpatient facilities, and leads Conifer Health Solutions and United Surgical Partners International. 

Tags Bob Kerrey Bob Kerrey Nebraska Tenet Tenet Healthcare Corporation

More Healthcare News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five cases to watch as a conservative ...
  2. Supreme Court declines to hear case ...
  3. Petraeus predicts US would lead NATO ...
  4. Ukrainian diplomat responds to ...
  5. When will the Social Security ...
  6. Wall Street Journal rips Trump’s ...
  7. Supreme Court to hear challenge to ...
  8. Gaetz asks for Florida hurricane aid ...
  9. Putin puts US officials on edge with ...
  10. Supreme Court declines to hear ...
  11. Jackson is active questioner as she ...
  12. Progressives hunt for new, younger ...
  13. Ukraine breaks through Russian lines ...
  14. Five takeaways from the ...
  15. Supreme Court weighs redefining clean ...
  16. Supreme Court turns away challenge to ...
  17. Supreme Court to hear case that could ...
  18. Nearly half of the country now has ...
Load more

Video

See all Video