trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Healthcare

Masks required again in Rutgers libraries, with classrooms left up to faculty

by Jared Gans - 10/04/22 2:35 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 10/04/22 2:35 PM ET
iStock

A mask mandate for certain indoor locations has been at least temporarily re-implemented at Rutgers University after faculty unions objected to the university lifting it. 

Rutgers’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, Antonio Calcado, said in a statement to the university community on Monday that a representative of the New Jersey Public Employment Relations Commission reinstated the mandate in libraries after three faculty unions objected to the requirement being dropped. 

The order restoring the mandate also allows faculty members to require masks in indoor teaching spaces. 

The unions filed their objections on Friday after Rutgers announced that face coverings would no longer be required in most indoor spaces. 

Calcado emphasized in his message that the university’s decision to lift the mask mandate is in line with current state and federal practices and “rooted in science and data.” 

He said the mandate will remain in place until the commission makes a final decision after the university and unions submit their positions. 

“The university is confident that its September 26 announcement was consistent with all applicable state and federal laws,” Calcado said.

Tags COVID-19 pandemic faculty unions mask mandate Rutgers University

More Healthcare News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. What happens if Lake Powell runs out ...
  2. Press: Four years of Trump is worse ...
  3. McConnell saw killing Manchin bill as ...
  4. Several conservative Supreme Court ...
  5. When will the Social Security ...
  6. The Memo: Trump’s death wish attack ...
  7. Supreme Court declines to hear case ...
  8. GOP blasts media over Herschel Walker ...
  9. Elon Musk agrees to $44B acquisition ...
  10. Trump sues CNN for defamation
  11. Five cases to watch as a conservative ...
  12. Cook Political Report shifts ...
  13. Ukraine capital preparing evacuation ...
  14. Lawyer refused Trump instructions to ...
  15. DeSantis takes over the national ...
  16. Trump defends Herschel Walker after ...
  17. Supreme Court to hear challenge to ...
  18. Quietly, the Biden presidency has ...
Load more

Video

See all Video