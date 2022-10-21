trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Healthcare

Abbott Nutrition plans $500 million infant formula manufacturing facility amid continued shortages

by Nathaniel Weixel - 10/21/22 5:19 PM ET
by Nathaniel Weixel - 10/21/22 5:19 PM ET
FILE – An Abbott Laboratories manufacturing plant is shown in Sturgis, Mich., on Sept. 23, 2010. Abbott Nutrition has restarted production at the Michigan baby formula factory that’s been closed for months due to contamination, the company said Saturday, June 4, 2022, a step toward easing the U.S. supply shortage that is expected to persist into the summer. (Brandon Watson/Sturgis Journal via AP, File)

Abbott Nutrition says it plans to build a new $500 million facility for specialty and metabolic infant formulas, amid calls from advocates and experts that there needs to be more domestic manufacturing and diversity in the supply chain.

In an earnings call this week, the company said it also made leadership changes at its Sturgis, Mich., baby formula manufacturing plant as well as in its quality organization, following a shutdown and nationwide recall that exacerbated formula shortages nationwide.

“We’re moving forward with plans for a half-billion-dollar investment in a new U.S. nutrition facility for specialty and metabolic infant formulas,” company chairman and CEO Robert Ford said on an earnings call with investors Wednesday. 

“We’re currently in the final stages of determining the site location and will work with regulators and other experts to ensure this facility is state-of-the-art and sets a new standard for infant formula production. We recognize there’s more to do but feel confident in the progress we’re making,” Ford added.

The manufacturing plant in Sturgis was shut down in mid-February following a Food and Drug Administration inspection that found unsanitary conditions and multiple strains of a bacteria that can be deadly to infants. 

Just four companies are responsible for 90 percent of the formula market. When Abbott’s plant shut down, the effects cascaded down a supply chain that was already strained because of the pandemic. The shortages sent parents, and the Biden administration, scrambling.

The company said its products have not been directly linked to the infections.

Production at the Sturgis plant resumed in July, but the supply is still not back to pre-pandemic levels. 

Tags baby formula shortage fda infant formula Robert Ford

More Healthcare News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Ukraine poised for crucial blow to ...
  2. Graham asks Supreme Court to block ...
  3. How billionaires are building a ...
  4. Sotomayor on Clarence Thomas: ‘I ...
  5. Trump: ‘Very disloyal’ if ...
  6. Comedian interrupts Herschel Walker ...
  7. GOP wave threatens blue-state ...
  8. NOAA releases winter weather outlook: ...
  9. It’s left vs. Federal Reserve on ...
  10. Ocasio-Cortez fires back at ...
  11. Rick Scott: Senate Republicans have ...
  12. Children’s hospitals, overflowing ...
  13. Mark Hamill sent 500 drones to ...
  14. Biden touts federal ...
  15. Biden to Republicans on student loan ...
  16. Five investigations House Republicans ...
  17. Abbott out to double-digit lead over ...
  18. Tax filers can keep more money in ...
Load more

Video

See all Video