trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Healthcare

CDC director Walensky tests positive for COVID-19

by Jared Gans - 10/22/22 1:12 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 10/22/22 1:12 PM ET
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, answers questions during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to discuss the federal government’s response and future planning for COVID-19 on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Greg Nash
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, answers questions during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing to discuss the federal government’s response and future planning for COVID-19 on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, according to a release from the agency.

Walensky tested positive Friday night and is experiencing mild symptoms, the CDC said. The director is isolating at her home and will participate in planned meetings virtually in accordance with CDC guidelines. 

CDC senior staff and Walensky’s close contacts have been informed of her positive test and are taking “appropriate action” to monitor her health, according to the agency.

Walensky, a persistent presence in the Biden administration’s pandemic strategy, is just the latest of high-profile government officials to test positive for the disease.

Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, tested positive for COVID-19 in June. Other leading figures including President Biden and first lady Jill Biden have also tested positive for coronavirus during the summer.

COVID-19 cases in the United States have been consistently dropping since August, but experts are concerned about a potential surge in the winter. 

Additional subvariants of the omicron strain of the coronavirus are continuing to develop, and the BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 subvariants made up more than 10 percent of cases nationwide earlier this month. Those two subvariants have gained traction in recent weeks and are now the third and fourth most common strains of the virus in the country. 

Health officials have rolled out an updated booster shot specifically designed to target the omicron variant of the virus, but reports have indicated that few of the eligible population have received the booster.

Tags Anthony Fauci booster shots CDC Jill Biden Joe Biden omicron booster omicron subvariants Rochelle Walensky Rochelle Walensky

More Healthcare News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Midterm Rankings: Here are the 7 ...
  2. Democracy in peril argument fizzles ...
  3. Kinzinger campaigns for McMullin in ...
  4. GOP looks to avoid upset in Oklahoma ...
  5. About 1,000 students absent from a ...
  6. ‘Biden’s side’: Blocking ...
  7. Ukraine poised for crucial blow to ...
  8. Trump: ‘Very disloyal’ if ...
  9. Sotomayor on Clarence Thomas: ‘I ...
  10. How billionaires are building a ...
  11. Kinzinger on Trump Jan. 6 ...
  12. Here’s what you need to know about ...
  13. Federal appeals court temporarily ...
  14. Cannabis must be removed from the ...
  15. McConnell-aligned super PAC withdraws ...
  16. It’s left vs. Federal Reserve on ...
  17. Newsmax ends relationship with Lara ...
  18. Ocasio-Cortez fires back at ...
Load more

Video

See all Video