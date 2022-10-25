trending:

Healthcare

500+ still sick with flu-like symptoms at Virginia high school

by Brad Dress - 10/25/22 12:50 PM ET
More than 500 students are still sick with flu-like symptoms at Stafford High in Fredericksburg, Va., according to health officials.

The hundreds of students sick with suspected influenza A missed classes on both Monday and Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Health (DOH).

On Monday, 670 students were absent due to being sick with flu-like symptoms, the agency reported. On Tuesday, 526 students missed school because they were sick.

Stafford High School said in a Facebook post Monday night that all school activities, with the exception of interscholastic sports matches, would continue.

Last week, about 1,000 students at the high school missed classes because they were sick with flu-like symptoms and all activities were canceled for the weekend. The school reopened on Monday.

A spokesperson for the Virginia DOH said the first cases were reported on Thursday.

In the midst of flu season and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Virginia DOH is urging students and staff to practice frequent and thorough hand washing and to stay home if they are sick or know someone who has a confirmed or suspected case of the flu.

“The coming months are likely to be a challenging flu season,” the spokesperson said. “If you have not already received your flu shot, we recommend receiving it as soon as possible.”

