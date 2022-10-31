trending:

Healthcare

Hogan tests positive for COVID

by Olafimihan Oshin - 10/31/22 3:15 PM ET
Associated Press/Brian Witte
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan talks to reporters, April, 4, 2022.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. 

“Just wanted to let Marylanders know that after testing positive for COVID-19, I am working from home,” Hogan wrote in a tweet on Monday.

“Fortunately, I’m up to date on my boosters and my symptoms are minimal,” added Hogan, whose second term as Maryland’s governor is coming to an end in January.

Hogan, who has been mentioned as a potential 2024 presidential candidate and is a frequent critic of former President Trump, tested positive for the virus in a breakthrough case last year. 

Hogan’s latest diagnosis comes as the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Rochelle Walensky, tested positive for the virus for the second time in a rebound case after completing a round of the coronavirus antiviral treatment Paxlovid. 

The CDC said that Walensky, who initially tested positive for the virus earlier this month, is experiencing mild symptoms.

Health officials rolled out updated COVID-19 vaccines last month designed to target the latest omicron subvariants of the virus. CDC advisers have also recommended adding COVID-19 shots to the regular immunization schedule for patients over the age of 6 months.

COVID-19 cases in the U.S. have been dropping steadily since August. 
According to CDC data, 68 percent of Americans are fully vaccinated against the virus.

