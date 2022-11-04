trending:

Healthcare

Edible cookie dough recalled over possible ‘plastic film’

by Kait Newsum and Nexstar Media Wire - 11/04/22 11:57 AM ET
The voluntary recall is isolated to three batches of Edible Cookie Dough tubs, per Nestle. (Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — A “limited quantity” of Nestle Toll House Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough is being voluntarily recalled over the possibility of soft plastic film, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

On Thursday, health officials said that the voluntary recall is isolated to three batches of Edible Cookie Dough tubs that were made between August 1-3, 2022. The products were shipped to retailers across the country.

The FDA said the recall does not affect any other Nestle Toll House products, which includes other varieties of edible cookie dough or ready-to-bake cookie dough.

Affected batches will have the following codes: 22135554RR, 22145554RR or 22155554RR, with best-by dates of 1/28/2023, 1/29/2023 or 1/30/2023.

(Courtesy: FDA)
(Courtesy: FDA)

Health officials urge consumers not to eat the products and either throw them away or return them from the place of purchase for a refund or replacement.

A separate recall was recently made by Nestle earlier this month, involving their Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling. Officials say immediate action was taken in both instances and have continued working closely with suppliers to provide safe products.

For questions or concerns, customers can contact Nestle at (800) 681-1678, or find additional details of the recall at FDA.gov.

