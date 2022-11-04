trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Healthcare

Don’t lick the poison toad, National Park Service warns

by Jessica Jacoby, Jocelina Joiner and Nexstar Media Wire - 11/04/22 2:22 PM ET
by Jessica Jacoby, Jocelina Joiner and Nexstar Media Wire - 11/04/22 2:22 PM ET
(National Park Service)

(WEHT) – The National Park Service this week posted “ribbiting” content on social media about the dangers of licking toads.

Calling it “toad-ally terrifying,” officials said the Sonoran Desert Toad (Bufo alvarius), one of the largest toads in North America, secretes a potent toxin that experts say can make people sick if they handle the frog or get the poison in their mouths.

“As we say with most things you come across in a national park, whether it be a banana slug, unfamiliar mushroom, or a large toad with glowing eyes in the dead of night, please refrain from licking. Thank you,” the Park Service said Monday on Facebook.

According to The New York Times, the toxins can be strong enough to kill full-grown dogs when the toad is threatened.

The call of the huge toad, which measures almost 7 inches, sounds like a “weak, low-pitched toot, lasting less than a second,” Park Service officials said.

The amphibian, also known as the Colorado River Toad, secretes its toxin through its prominent parotoid glands, located on the back, neck, and shoulder of toads and some frogs and salamanders.

The substance in the toxins can also be crystalized and smoked as a psychedelic substance, the Times reported. It causes an intense feeling generally lasting 15 to 30 minutes compared with other such substances that can elicit hallucinations for hours, the report said.

The toads, the Times reports, have a life span reaching 20 years, though they have become threatened in places such as New Mexico, with authorities there citing factors including excessive collection of the amphibians.

Tags National Park Service Poison toad

More Healthcare News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Marjorie Taylor Greene at rally: Paul ...
  2. Manchin calls for deal on Social ...
  3. A mother’s harrowing RSV story ends ...
  4. Cook Political Report shifts Senate ...
  5. Russian flag comes down in ...
  6. House Judiciary GOP charts course for ...
  7. Trump signals 2024 announcement could ...
  8. Five things to know about daylight ...
  9. Millions of Americans could receive ...
  10. Proud Boys ‘came to fight’ at ...
  11. Joe Biden wastes his prime-time moment
  12. Why you may soon have to pay for that ...
  13. Twitter has seen ‘massive ...
  14. MSNBC parts ways with Tiffany Cross
  15. Biden says 16M student debt relief ...
  16. Oz passes Fetterman for first time ...
  17. Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘Under ...
  18. Judge says he’ll appoint monitor ...
Load more

Video

See all Video