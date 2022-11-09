trending:

South Dakota votes to expand Medicaid coverage

by Nathaniel Weixel - 11/09/22 8:30 AM ET
(AP Photo/John Raoux)

South Dakota on Tuesday became the seventh GOP-led state to expand Medicaid coverage by ballot initiative. More than 42,000 additional people stand to gain coverage, according to state estimates.

The measure was passing with 56.2 percent support and 43.8 percent in opposition with 97 percent of precincts reporting, according to the Associated Press.

State Republicans like Gov. Kristi Noem opposed the measure, though Noem has said she would accept the results and work to implement expansion if the measure passed.

Under the Affordable Care Act, the federal government will cover 90 percent of the costs for states to expand Medicaid coverage. To date, just 12 states have refused to do so. 

