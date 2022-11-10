trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Healthcare

WHO: Global COVID deaths drop 90 percent since February

by Jared Gans - 11/10/22 10:31 AM ET
by Jared Gans - 11/10/22 10:31 AM ET
The logo and building of the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, 15 April 2020. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP)

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday that global COVID-19 deaths have dropped 90 percent since February. 

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of WHO, said at a media briefing that only 9,400 COVID-19 deaths were reported to the organization last week, down from the more than 75,000 deaths reported in February. 

“We have come a long way, and this is definitely cause for optimism, but we continue to call on all governments, communities and individuals to remain vigilant,” he said. “Almost 10,000 deaths a week is 10,000 too many, for a disease that can be prevented and treated.” 

Tedros said testing rates remain low globally, vaccination gaps are wide and the continued creation of new variants is concerning. He said WHO urges everyone to become fully vaccinated and get their next dose if they are eligible. 

COVID-19 cases in the United States have consistently fallen since the end of July before plateauing in recent weeks. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the number of weekly cases topped 900,000 at the end of July and has hovered around 265,000 since last month. 

Deaths from the virus in the country have also dropped dramatically since February, falling from more than 10,000 nine months ago to about 2,500 per week. 

Scientists have expressed concerns about another wave of infections coming in the winter as new variants develop. A few subvariants of the omicron variant of the coronavirus have gained prevalence in the past month. 

Health experts are urging the public to receive the most recent booster dose specifically designed to address the omicron variant, but less than 10 percent of the adult population has gotten the dose so far.

Tags booster vaccine COVID deaths COVID-19 pandemic omicron vaccine Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus WHO World Health Organization

More Healthcare News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Boebert trails by 64 votes in ...
  2. Winners and losers of the 2022 ...
  3. What will Pelosi do now? ‘The ...
  4. Putin’s darkening shadows
  5. How Fetterman toppled Oz
  6. Wall Street Journal labels Trump ...
  7. Wholesale used car prices plummet as ...
  8. DeSantis may face renewed pressure to ...
  9. Disappointed House GOP reels ahead of ...
  10. Ocasio-Cortez slams NY Democratic ...
  11. Republican Georgia lieutenant ...
  12. Boebert challenger says he saw ...
  13. Pence says Trump chided him over ...
  14. When will we know who controls the ...
  15. GOP points fingers after red wave ...
  16. Paul Ryan: Republicans are suffering ...
  17. Fox News anchor pushes back on Kari ...
  18. Pence told Trump he was ...
Load more

Video

See all Video