Obamacare enrollment sign ups jump by 40 percent in 2022

The number of people who signed up for health insurance through HealthCare.gov jumped by 40 percent compared to last year, President Biden said on Friday.

“Right now, four out of five folks who sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act can get healthcare coverage for $10 a month or less. These lower rates were set to expire on Jan. 1 of this coming year, but instead we were able to extend them,” Biden said during remarks addressing business and labor leaders.

“Already we’ve seen a nearly 40 percent increase in new sign-ups over last year.”

More than 13.6 million were enrolled in health insurance coverage through HealthCare.gov in 2021. At the time, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) reported that a record number of people — over 9.7 million — enrolled in coverage across 33 states.

Enrollment for health insurance in the federal marketplace is expected to reach record highs again this year.

HHS noted in a statement on Friday that the uninsured rate reached an all-time low earlier this year. HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said enrollment was “off to a strong start.”

“The Biden-Harris Administration has taken historic action to expand access to health care, and ensure everyone can have the peace of mind that comes with being insured,” said Becerra. “We urge everyone to visit HealthCare.gov and find the coverage that meets your needs.”

Open enrollment began at the start of November and is set to end on Jan. 15, 2023.

When the Inflation Reduction Act was passed earlier this year, the enhanced subsidies for people buying their own insurance through the ACA marketplace were extended for three more years through 2025.