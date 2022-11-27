trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Healthcare

Fauci says ‘we need to keep the politics out of’ investigating COVID origins

by Zach Schonfeld - 11/27/22 9:41 AM ET
by Zach Schonfeld - 11/27/22 9:41 AM ET
Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House Chief Medical Advisor and Director of the NIAID
Greg Nash
Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House Chief Medical Advisor and Director of the NIAID, addresses reporters during the daily briefing at the White House on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s outgoing chief medical adviser, on Sunday urged officials to “keep the politics out of” investigating the origins of COVID-19 in China.

Speaking with moderator Margaret Brennan on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Fauci said he is keeping an open mind, but he reiterated that the evidence is “quite strong” that the virus occurred naturally.

“They’re very suspicious of anybody trying to accuse them,” Fauci said of the Chinese government. “We need to have an open dialogue with their scientists and our scientists, keep the politics out of it.”

Republicans have indicated they plan to investigate the origins of the pandemic upon taking the House majority in January as well as Fauci himself, suggesting COVID-19 instead originated from a laboratory.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals from BestReviews:

“All of my colleagues, keep an absolutely open mind,” Fauci said on CBS. “We’ve got to investigate every possibility because this is too important not to do that. That’s not incompatible with saying the scientific evidence still weighs much more strongly that this is a natural occurrence. You must keep your mind open that it’s something other than that.”

But Fauci pushed back on the notion that the Chinese Communist Party covered up the pandemic’s origins. 

“Not necessarily the scientists that we know and we have dealt with and collaborated with productively for decades, but the whole establishment — a political and other establishment in China, even when there’s nothing at all to hide — they act secretive, which absolutely triggers an appropriate suspicion,” Fauci said.

He went on to criticize former President Trump’s accusatory comments against China during the early months of the pandemic, although Fauci acknowledged a need for more data.

“What happens is that if you look at the anti-China approach, that clearly the Trump administration had right from the very beginning, and the accusatory nature, the Chinese are going to flinch back and say, ‘Oh, I’m sorry, we’re not going to talk to you about it,’ which is not correct. They should be,” Fauci told Brennan.

Tags Anthony Fauci Anthony Fauci China COVID-19 COVID-19 origins Margaret Brennan

More Healthcare News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. No joke: Supreme Court case could take a big bite out of the First Amendment
  2. The great American ‘homewashing’ is happening under our noses
  3. In Donald Trump’s America, facts are fungible
  4. Republican establishment to conservative and faith-based voters: ‘Drop dead’
  5. The Memo: Democrats pine for Trump as GOP nominee
  6. After Mueller, legal experts hope for a more vocal special counsel 
  7. Congress should end the war in Ukraine by withdrawing from NATO
  8. Defeated Arizona hopeful Kari Lake sues Maricopa County election officials
  9. That new chestnut? USDA plans to allow the release of GE trees into wild forests
  10. FTX: The Enron case on steroids, fueled by woke capitalism
  11. Biden on 2024 conversations: ‘We’re not having any, we’re celebrating’
  12. Will Alvin Bragg get the Trump bragging rights?
  13. Democrats should nominate a Republican successor to Pelosi
  14. New wave of Hispanic lawmakers to hit House
  15. How Big Tech layoffs could impact some of the priciest housing markets
  16. What to know about the pause on student debt relief
  17. DeSantis faces hurdles despite 2024 momentum
  18. Hutchinson calls Trump meeting with Nick Fuentes ‘very troubling’
Load more

Video

See all Video