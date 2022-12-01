trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Healthcare

US Public Health Service expands applicant eligibility to include people with Chronic Hepatitis B and HIV

by Joseph Choi - 12/01/22 3:38 PM ET
by Joseph Choi - 12/01/22 3:38 PM ET
The Department of Health and Human Services building is seen in the evening in Washington Sunday, April 5, 2009.
Alex Brandon/Associated Press
The Department of Health and Human Services building is seen in the evening in Washington Sunday, April 5, 2009.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on Thursday announced it will be expanding eligibility for the U.S. Public Health Service (USPHS) Commissioned Corps to include people who have chronic hepatitis B and HIV, individuals with these conditions having been previously disqualified.

“The U.S. Public Health Service (USPHS) Commissioned Corps, a uniformed service of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), publicly announced today that it is changing its medical standards to accept future applicants living with chronic hepatitis B and Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV),” HHS said in a statement.

The agency cited medical advancements that have made chronic hepatitis B and HIV manageable conditions comparable to hypertension.

This change in application standards goes into effect beginning on Dec. 1.

The USPHS Commissioned Corps is a branch of more than 6,000 uniformed service members who specialize in public health and national safety. Commissioned USPHS officers include physicians, nurses, dentists, dieticians and therapists.

Members are often deployed to public health crises both domestically and abroad such as the 2014 Ebola outbreak in Africa and in the wake of natural disasters like Hurricane Maria. Many members work as staff at Indian Health Service facilities as well as for the Bureau of Prisons.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, commissioned officers were deployed in the U.S. to assist in responding to the outbreak, though stakeholders and lawmakers were critical of the number of officers who were utilized and called for the Commissioned Corps to be fully deployed.

Under USPHS policy, potential service members must be ready for deployment and meet medical standards. Applicants are deemed ineligible if they have a medical condition which “prevents him/her from being deployed to an austere and/or stressful environment, or if the condition prevents the officer from engaging in the physical activities associated with deployments to austere and/or stressful environments.”

Disqualifying conditions include untreated chronic anemia, inadequately controlled diabetes, a history of bronchial asthma as an adult, joint conditions which limit range of movement and immunologic disorders which may put an individual at a higher risk of infections.

As HHS noted, this change coincides with World AIDS Day.

“As we recognize World AIDS Day and the progress made, I am honored to be a part of a change much bigger than our service,” said HHS Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine. “By changing our medical accession standards to reflect the latest evidence, we show the world that we are putting science first.”

Tags hepatitis HHS hiv public health

More Healthcare News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senate rejects proposal to give rail workers seven days of paid sick leave
  2. Masked Ye goes on antisemitic tirade on Infowars: ‘I like Hitler’
  3. Warnock holds narrow lead over Walker in Georgia runoff: poll
  4. Republican Georgia lieutenant governor says he couldn’t vote for Walker
  5. Arizona judge orders Cochise County board to certify election results after ...
  6. DeSantis questions ‘huge underperformance’ among Republicans nationwide
  7. McCarthy indicates Republicans plan to investigate Jan. 6 panel
  8. Senate votes to avert costly rail strike
  9. Medicare is cutting critical cancer care funding — it’s time for Congress ...
  10. Biden student loan debt forgiveness plan suffers another setback
  11. Is the Supreme Court turning the Constitution into a homicide pact?
  12. Marjorie Taylor Greene condemns Fuentes, remarks on Trump, Yiannopoulos
  13. Supreme Court to weigh Biden bid to restore student debt relief plan
  14. In historic vote, Democrats pick Jeffries to replace Pelosi as party leader
  15. Zelensky says Ukraine preparing a ‘powerful countermeasure’ against Russia ...
  16. Senate Democrats reject proposal to share more power
  17. McCarthy readies for floor showdown in Speakership bid as opponents dig in heels
  18. Campaign Report — New GA poll finds Warnock with the edge
Load more

Video

See all Video